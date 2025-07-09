A total of 10,048 people were taken to hospital with heatstroke in Japan in the week through Sunday, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in a preliminary report Tuesday.

As temperatures soared nationwide, the weekly figure more than doubled that of a week earlier — which was 4,665 — and exceeded 10,000 for the first time since this year's records began on May 1.

Of those hospitalized last week, 5,973 people, or around 60%, were age 65 or older.

Eight people died.

About 40% developed heatstroke at home or in other residential settings.

The agency is calling on people to use their air conditioners and to hydrate frequently amid the summer heat.