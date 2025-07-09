The results of 32 constituencies each with one seat up for grabs hold the key to success in the July 20 election for the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of parliament.

In the fiercely contested districts, election results tend to swing wildly in line with shifts in public opinion, and ruling and opposition parties are waging an all-out battle in the Upper House race.

Visiting the city of Shirakawa in Fukushima Prefecture on Friday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said, "I implore you to help us retain our seat" in the prefectural constituency with one contested seat.