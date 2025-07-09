Political parties have pledged to reduce social security premiums and raise salaries for medical and nursing care workers in their campaigning for the July 20 election for the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The pledges come as premiums have been rising because of an aging population and higher prices. Since benefits and burdens come as a set, it is essential for the parties to identify a concrete path to realize the reform.

Social security benefits swelled from ¥78.4 trillion in fiscal 2000 to ¥137.8 trillion in fiscal 2022, while social security premiums grew from ¥26.7 trillion to ¥40.7 trillion, according to the welfare ministry's National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.