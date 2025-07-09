Tottenham Hotspur has signed Japan defender Kota Takai to a five-year contract from J. League side Kawasaki Frontale, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reports said the Europa League champion paid a fee of £5 million ($6.82 million) for the 20-year-old.

Takai, a product of Frontale's youth academy, was part of the side that missed out on the Asian Champions League Elite title after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli in the final in May.

He has also made four appearances for Japan's national team.

Takai is the third center back to join the north London club this summer, further bolstering its defense after the arrivals of Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split and Kevin Danso, whose loan move from RC Lens was made permanent.

Tottenham ended its 17-year trophy drought with the Europa League victory last season, but also endured its worst domestic campaign for nearly half a century and finished 17th in the Premier League.