Gone are the days of six-fingered hands or distorted faces — AI-generated video is becoming increasingly convincing, attracting Hollywood, artists, and advertisers, while shaking the foundations of the creative industry.
To measure the progress of AI video, you need only look at Will Smith eating spaghetti.
Since 2023, this unlikely sequence — entirely fabricated — has become a technological benchmark for the industry.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.