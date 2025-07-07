Major convenience store operator Lawson said Monday it will begin renting out parking spaces at its outlets to allow visitors to use them as an overnight car campsite for ¥2,500 ($17) to ¥3,000 per night amid a rising number of inbound tourists in the country.

In certain Lawson outlets across the country — mostly in rural areas where they have large parking lots — visitors will be able to book spaces and pay for them online. Upon arrival, visitors can check in at the store, where they will be able to rent power cord reels as well as use the bathroom.

The service will begin at six stores in Chiba Prefecture starting July 14 and will slowly be rolled out to more outlets elsewhere. The company is looking to target rural areas where there are public bath houses nearby, but not many hotels or other types of accommodation.