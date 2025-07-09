Apple is in talks to acquire the U.S. broadcast rights to air Formula One when the contract becomes available next year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The report follows the strong box office performance of Apple's high-octane racing film "F1: The Movie," which stars Brad Pitt and has grossed $293 million in its first 10 days, according to Variety and other outlets.

The iPhone-maker is challenging current U.S. broadcaster ESPN, owned by Disney, for the Formula One rights next year, the FT report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Netflix's "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" series helped boost the sport's popularity in the United States, a momentum Apple now hopes to capitalize on.

Several media outlets reported in February that Netflix is among the contenders for F1's U.S. broadcasting rights from the 2026 season as ESPN's exclusivity period to negotiate a new contract with F1 expired.

Apple and F1 did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.