The problems created by a record number of foreign nationals coming to Japan to visit, work and invest in real estate have emerged as a key issue in the July 20 Upper House election, with political parties offering different solutions in their campaign promises.

While pocketbook issues, especially price hikes for food and gasoline, are at the top of voter concerns, the question of Japan’s policies with regard to foreign nationals are getting a good deal of attention in campaign platforms from both ruling and opposition parties and their leaders.

During a debate Wednesday between eight party leaders at the Japan National Press Club (JNPC), Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba explained his party’s immigration policy by saying the government wants to take more responsibility for deciding who to let into the country and that it will not tolerate illegal immigration.