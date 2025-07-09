Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, eligible as of Tuesday for a contract extension, will wait until next summer to negotiate a new deal, the Denver Post and ESPN reported.

A three-time MVP, Jokic is eligible for a three-year, $206.4 million contract extension, which Nuggets management has publicly said it would offer. However, the center could wait for a max contract worth $285.4 million if he signs next summer.

Jokic, 30, has until Oct. 20 to sign for the lesser total, per reports, or can continue to play the three years left on a five-year, $276 million extension he signed in the summer of 2022. The final season, 2027-28, is a player option valued at $62.8 million.