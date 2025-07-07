Central Asia — encompassing the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — was among the world’s most troubled regions in the years immediately following the breakup of the Soviet Union.

To this day, these five resource-rich countries border some of the world’s tensest hot spots — Afghanistan, Iran and China’s Xinjiang province — and are subject to intense competition among China, Russia, the European Union and the United States for influence. And yet, their futures appear brighter than ever.

In recent years, the five Central Asian countries have managed to rebuild their economies, stabilize their politics and deepen their engagement with the rest of the world. They comprise the fastest-growing sub-region in Eurasia — a title that the World Bank expects them to retain in 2025-2026, even as their average growth slows to 4.7%, from an estimated 5.5% in 2024.