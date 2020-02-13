Nets end Raptors' 15-game win streak

The Toronto Raptors were hoping to keep rolling right into the All-Star break.

Instead, they had their franchise-record winning streak stopped at 15 games with a 101-91 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Still, the reigning NBA champions are 40-15 despite losing Kawhi Leonard last summer and battling injuries all season, so they could easily shrug off a poor performance Wednesday.

“In the big scheme of things, you look at the overall of where you’re sitting and have to be pleased with that,” coach Nick Nurse said.

The Raptors couldn’t find the form that helped them average 121.2 points and shoot 50 percent over the previous 15 games. This time, they hit only 37.8 percent, with Kyle Lowry’s triple-double coming on a night when the All-Star point guard was just 4-for-13.

“We didn’t play well. Simple as that,” Lowry said.

“They played well and give them credit, they played their butts off. They beat us. It’s only one game.”

Caris LeVert scored 20 points for the Nets, who ended a six-game losing streak against Toronto. That included Saturday in Toronto, where LeVert scored a career-best 37 points but the Nets fell 119-118.

Joe Harris added 19 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points and nine assists for the Nets, who head into the break 25-28 after having Kyrie Irving for just 20 games. He sat out again with a sprained right knee.

Serge Ibaka had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors after returning from a one-game absence with flu-like symptoms. Fred VanVleet scored 22 points and Lowry had 12 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

Wizards 114, Knicks 96

In New York, Bradley Beal scored 30 points and led Washington’ fourth-quarter surge in a triumph over the hosts.

Davis Bertans added 16 points, Isaac Bonga had 13 and Troy Brown Jr. scored 11 as the Wizards closed out the victory with a 34-19 run. Rookie forward Rui Hachimura had eight points, five rebounds and two assists.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Elfrid Payton scored 19, RJ Barrett added 16 and Mitchell Robinson had 11.

Mavericks 130, Kings 111

In Dallas, Luka Doncic had 33 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a seven-game absence because of a sprained ankle, leading the Mavericks over Sacramento.

An All-Star starter in his second season, Doncic added eight assists in the NBA triple-double leader’s final game before the break. The 20-year-old sensation also plans to play in the rising stars game during All-Star weekend in Chicago.

Buddy Hield scored 22 points and De’Aaron Fox added 16 for the Kings.

In Other Games

Pacers 118, Bucks 111

Cavaliers 127, Hawks 105

Magic 116, Pistons 112 (OT)

Grizzlies 111, Trail Blazers 104

Hornets 115, Timberwolves 108

Suns 112, Warriors 106

Jazz 116, Heat 101

Lakers 120, Nuggets 116 (OT)