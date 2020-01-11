Kento Momota advances to Malaysia Masters semis

Kento Momota lost the second game on Friday but recovered to beat China’s Huang Yu Xiang 21-13, 19-21, 21-9 to book a semifinals berth at the Malaysia Masters.

The world No. 1 is set for a last four showdown against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, who put on a gutsy performance to oust China’s seventh seed Shi Yuqi 12-21, 21-16, 21-19.

Momota was his usual composed self to win the first game 21-13.

Huang capitalized on some unforced errors by Momota to level at 21-19, but Momota was all business in the decider with a clinical display to secure the 21-9 triumph.

“I was pressured in the second game and made some mistakes. Thankfully I managed to compose myself to play better in the third game to win,” Momota said.

The reigning world champion will face a determined Lee, who said he played the best match of his fledgling career against Shi.

Lee admitted he will need to be at his best again to stand any chance against Momota.

“You must be fit to beat Momota. You must be able to attack him at a fast pace, and not commit too many mistakes,” said Lee.