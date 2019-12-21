Streaking Penguins cruise past Oilers

Secondary scoring carried the Pittsburgh Penguins to a fourth straight win.

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves, Jared McCann scored and the Penguins beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Friday night.

Chad Ruhwedel, Joseph Blandisi, Kris Letang and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Penguins, who have won seven of their last eight games.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan was pleased to see goals coming from more than the top line.

“It’s huge, especially given the circumstances right now with the amount of injuries that we have to have different guys step up and contribute offensively for us is necessary if we’re going to continue to find the win column,” Sullivan said. “So guys are stepping up at different times and from a coaching standpoint, it’s been a lot of fun to watch because everybody’s been involved.”

Jarry agreed that it has been all hands on deck for the Pens of late.

“Every night we have a different group of guys stepping up,” Jarry said. “That’s been the key for us, making sure we’re playing our game and playing to our systems and we get the timely goals that we do from different guys every night.”

Zack Kassian and Riley Sheahan scored for the Oilers, who have lost six of their last seven.

“Far too many games we’re chasing it, especially at home,” Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom said. “We can’t put ourselves in the situation where we have to score five or six goals to win a game.

“We won some games early in the year where we maybe shouldn’t have won and we’ve lost some when we played some pretty good games, but I guess that’s the beauty of the game.

“It’s not easy to play a team like Pittsburgh where you have to score three goals in the third period, you’re not giving yourself a chance.”

Panthers 7, Stars 4

In Sunrise, Florida, Noel Acciari scored his second straight hat trick, racking up three consecutive goals during the hosts’ five-goal second period in a victory over Dallas.

Pavel Bure is the only other Panthers player ever to record consecutive hat tricks, accomplishing the feat in February 2001. But Bure scored 437 career goals, including 60 each in back-to-back seasons. Acciari, meanwhile, has just 29 goals in five seasons.

Capitals 6, Devils 3

In Newark, New Jersey, Nicklas Backstrom recorded four points to give him 900 in his career as Washington defeated the hosts.

Backstrom finished with two goals and two assists. His 900th point came on the night he and Alex Ovechkin became the 21st set of NHL teammates to play 900 games together.

Ovechkin and John Carlson added a goal and an assist each. Jonas Siegenthaler and Richard Panik also scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves. Kyle Palmieri scored for the third straight game for New Jersey, which was looking for its first three-game winning streak of the season. Blake Coleman and Miles Wood also scored.

Maple Leafs 6, Rangers 3

In New York, William Nylander had two goals and an assist to lift Toronto past the Rangers.

The Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner also scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists and Ilya Mikheyev a goal and an assist, while Pierre Engvall also scored. Frederik Andersen made 19 saves for Toronto, which has won five of its past six.

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Brady Skjei and Ryan Strome also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves for New York, which dropped three in a row overall and four straight at home.