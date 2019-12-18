Pacers snap Lakers' road winning streak at 14

Malcolm Brogdon saw an opening and took it Tuesday night.

And just like that, the Los Angeles Lakers’ long winning streak away from home was over.

Brogdon drove past Dwight Howard with 36.4 seconds left, scoring the tiebreaking basket on a nifty reverse layup to help the Indiana Pacers protect their home court with a 105-102 victory over the NBA’s best road team.

“We knew when we threw a punch, they would punch back,” Domantas Sabonis said. “We just stuck together.”

Eventually, the Pacers threw enough scoring jabs to earn their fourth straight victory — perhaps their most impressive all season.

The Lakers (24-4) came into the game with the league’s best record and 14 straight wins on the road, the second-longest streak in franchise history and two wins short of their record-setting mark from 1971-72.

But even LeBron James couldn’t bail them out with All-Star forward Anthony Davis missing the game because of a sprained right ankle.

Yes, James scored 20 points and had nine rebounds and nine assists, but he missed a step-back 3-pointer with 11.7 seconds left that would have given the Lakers the lead. A replay review overturned a call and gave the Pacers the ball.

Sabonis then made one of two free throws to finish with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each missed a shot before time expired as the Lakers desperately tried to force overtime.

“Throughout the winning streak, we were able to keep our composure, whether we were up or down, still being able to make a game of it, which we did tonight,” James said. “But sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way.”

That was certainly true Tuesday.

After leading most of the first half, the Lakers trailed most of the second half until a 9-0 spurt midway through the fourth quarter turned a five-point deficit into a 95-91 lead.

It didn’t last long.

Brogdon’s mid-range jumper with 2:20 left tied the score at 100. Myles Turner broke the tie by making two free throws with 1:59 left.

Nineteen seconds later, James’ free throws tied it up again and that’s how it stayed until Brogdon took matters into his own hands and charged right past Howard and deftly used the rim to protect the ball for the basket.

“We trust him with the ball in his hands and he’s been making tough shots for us,” Sabonis said. “He’s been big for us all year.”

Clippers 120, Suns 99

In Los Angeles, Paul George scored 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 20 and the Clippers returned home after two weeks away to beat Phoenix.

Leonard and George teamed up in a dominant third quarter that saw Los Angeles stretch its lead from five points to 21 by the time it was over. The two superstars combined to score 18 points in a 32-16 run that sent Los Angeles into the fourth leading 90-69.

Nets 108, Pelicans 101 (OT)

In New Orleans, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 31 points and Brooklyn extended New Orleans’ franchise-worst losing streak to 13 games.

Joe Harris had 24 points, including a jumper that put the Nets ahead 104-98 with 1:28 to go in the extra period. Brandon Ingram quickly responded with a 3-pointer, but the Pelicans, who shot 34 percent, got no closer.

Brooklyn had won five of seven.

Hornets 110, Kings 102

In Charlotte, Malik Monk scored 14 of his season-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, and the Hornets spoiled De’Aaron Fox’s return from injury with a win over Sacramento.

Cody Zeller had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Bismack Biyombo added 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Hornets (13-17) won for the fourth time in five games.

Jazz 109, Magic 102

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, including eight as Utah closed the game with a 19-5 run to beat Orlando.

With the Jazz trailing 97-90, Mitchell awoke a moribund offense and energized the crowd with a highlight-reel dunk in traffic. That sparked the clinching spurt for Utah (16-11), which has won three in a row.

Knicks 143, Hawks 120

In New York, Knicks rookie RJ Barrett scored a career-high 27 points as the Knicks ran away from Trae Young and Atlanta.

Mitchell Robinson had a career-best 22 points along with 13 rebounds, and Marcus Morris also scored 22 for New York, which has won three of four after a 10-game losing streak.