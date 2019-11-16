Spectators will be allowed to bring drinks to Tokyo Games venues

Spectators at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics can each bring one bottled non-alcoholic drink up to 750 ml into venues as a “special measure” to combat sweltering temperatures, organizers said Friday.

“(Bottled drinks) weren’t allowed at the games in London and Rio (de Janeiro) for security reasons, but it’ll be important to have them on hand given the heat,” 2020 Tokyo Games delivery officer Hidemasa Nakamura said.

The organizers said they were still to decide on detailed criteria about what kind of containers would be permitted inside venues at the July 24 to Aug. 9 games.

Having reviewed the test events held over the summer, they also intend to increase the numbers of drinking fountains and shade tents at venues, along with paper fans and cooling towels that can be worn around the neck.

Information about measures to combat heat will be distributed through the Olympic mobile app, which will also contain maps of each venue indicating “cool spots” providing shade, cooling fans and licensed goods.

Organizers said they would give volunteers four bottled drinks each at outdoor competitions and two at indoor events.

Meanwhile, the organizers downplayed concerns about water quality at Odaiba Marine Park, the venue for triathlon and marathon swimming, following the cancellation of the swimming leg of the International Triathlon Union’s Paratriathlon World Cup on Aug. 17 that doubled as a test event.

An Aug. 7-18 trial of an underwater screen designed to remove E. coli bacteria showed figures staying within the acceptable range, with the exception of Aug. 17.

The higher reading was caused by strong rain, wind and large waves following a typhoon, general manager of the venue Kaori Akiya said.

“There weren’t any problems on any other days,” Akiya said.

The figure for chemical oxygen demand, linked to water contamination, exceeded the limit even inside the screened section for eight days, however.

Akiya said the number of screens will be tripled at the games next summer to keep contamination under control.