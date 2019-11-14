IOC executive John Coates addresses reporters on Wednesday in Sydney. | KYODO

Olympics

IOC wants to keep men's marathon on final day of 2020 Games, John Coates says

Kyodo

SYDNEY – The International Olympic Committee wants to keep the men’s marathon on the final day of the 2020 Tokyo Games and is considering flying athletes from Sapporo, where the race will be held, to the capital for the closing ceremony, John Coates, chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission, said Wednesday.

Men’s marathon medals have traditionally been presented at the closing ceremony, but the 2020 Games have been complicated by the IOC’s decision to move the athletic road race events to Sapporo to spare competitors from Tokyo’s severe heat.

Tokyo Games organizing committee chief Yoshiro Mori last week said the men’s marathon would be held ahead of its scheduled date, owing to its relocation to Sapporo.

Coates said Wednesday, however, that “no final decision” had been made, but the IOC still wanted the event on the final day of the Olympics, which ends on Aug. 9, with medals to be presented at the closing ceremony along with those for the women’s race.

“We do want to have the presentation at the closing ceremony and we’d also like, for the first time ever, to have the presentation for the women’s marathon at the closing ceremony,” Coates said at a news conference in Sydney.

“There’s no final decision made at this stage but everyone should work on it being on the same date, but that’s not set in stone.”

Coates apologized for the “surprise” decision in October, saying the IOC was swayed by the disastrous IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha earlier in the month, where many runners failed to finish the women’s marathon held in extreme heat and humidity.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

The final designs for bouquets to be presented to medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are displayed at a Tokyo news conference on Tuesday.
Tokyo Games organizers unveil designs of medalist bouquets
The organizing committee for the Tokyo Games on Tuesday unveiled the designs of the bouquets that will be presented to medalists and revealed they will be created with flowers grown in the areas...
Hockey players Maho Segawa (center) and Maki Naito (right), joined by beach volleyball player Takumi Takahashi, pose at a news conference promoting the second Olympic ticket lottery for residents of Japan on Wednesday in Tokyo.
Organizers launch second Olympic ticket lottery in Japan
The second phase of next summer's Tokyo Olympics ticket lottery began for residents of Japan on Wednesday, with over one million tickets available for nearly all the Olympic events including the op...
Athens Olympic marathon winner Mizuki Noguchi (second from right), seen at a Monday news conference announcing details regarding the Tokyo 2020 torch relay, will be the first Japanese runner to carry the flame during the Greek leg of the relay.
Olympic champion Mizuki Noguchi named first Japanese runner in Tokyo 2020 torch relay
Athens Olympic women's marathon gold medalist Mizuki Noguchi will be the first runner from Japan to carry the flame on its journey to next year's Summer Games, the Tokyo organizing committee sai...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

IOC executive John Coates addresses reporters on Wednesday in Sydney. | KYODO

, , , , ,