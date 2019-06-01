Baseball / MLB

Dodgers' Kenta Maeda improves to 7-2

Kyodo, AP

LOS ANGELES - Kenta Maeda allowed two runs over six innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Maeda (7-2) scattered three hits and struck out six without a walk at Dodger Stadium.

He retired the first nine Phillies hitters before Andrew McCutchen led off the fourth with a home run. Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta tied it with a fifth-inning RBI single.

The Dodgers opened the scoring on Max Muncy’s two-run homer in the third, and broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth on a Joc Pederson leadoff homer. Muncy singled and then scored on Corey Seager’s two-run home run to cap the inning.

With the lead in his hands again, Maeda pitched a 1-2-3 sixth against the heart of the Phillies order before leaving the game.

“The Phillies have many great batters in their lineup, so my performance today is a real confidence boost,” Maeda said.

“I pitched very persistently, and I’m also glad that my team won.”

Cardinals 2, Cubs 1 (10)

In St. Louis, Yu Darvish gave up three hits and a run over six innings, while striking out six in Chicago’s loss to the hosts.

Former Yomiuri Giants right-hander Miles Mikolas allowed a run over seven innings.

Neither pitcher got a decision, although Darvish drove in the Cubs’ only run when he tied the game 1-1 in the second with a sacrifice fly.

Mariners 4, Angels 3

In Seattle, Jay Bruce belted his 300th career home run, Tom Murphy had a two-run shot and the Mariners edged Los Angeles.

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4, including a solo homer in the sixth, and drove in two runs.

In Other Games

Yankees 4, Red Sox 1

Pirates 9, Brewers 4

Reds 9, Nationals 3

Twins 5, Rays 3

Rockies 13, Blue Jays 6

Orioles 9, Giants 5

White Sox 2, Indians 1

Tigers 8, Braves 2

Rangers 6, Royals 2

Padres 5, Marlins 2

Astros 3, Athletics 2

Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

The BayStars' Neftali Soto slugs a solo homer in the first inning on Friday against the Swallows at Yokohama Stadium. Yokohama defeated Tokyo Yakult 3-2.
BayStars hand Swallows 15th consecutive loss
Shota Imanaga struck out 11 over seven scoreless innings and Neftali Soto hit his 15th home run and the Yokohama BayStars held off the Tokyo Yakult Swallows 3-2 in the Central League on Friday.
Carter Stewart
Teenage pitcher Carter Stewart excited to begin pro career in Japan
Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks signee Carter Stewart said Thursday he has a "fantastic opportunity" starting his professional baseball career in Japan. The first marquee American amateur to turn...
Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning on Thursday night.
Angels pound Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi in rout
Even without Shohei Ohtani in the lineup, nullifying a highly anticipated matchup for Japanese baseball fans, the Los Angeles Angels had no problem solving Yusei Kikuchi this time around.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Dodgers' Kenta Maeda stands on the pitching mound on Friday.

, ,