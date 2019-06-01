Dodgers' Kenta Maeda improves to 7-2

LOS ANGELES - Kenta Maeda allowed two runs over six innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
Maeda (7-2) scattered three hits and struck out six without a walk at Dodger Stadium.
He retired the first nine Phillies hitters before Andrew McCutchen led off the fourth with a home run. Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta tied it with a fifth-inning RBI single.
The Dodgers opened the scoring on Max Muncy’s two-run homer in the third, and broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth on a Joc Pederson leadoff homer. Muncy singled and then scored on Corey Seager’s two-run home run to cap the inning.
With the lead in his hands again, Maeda pitched a 1-2-3 sixth against the heart of the Phillies order before leaving the game.
“The Phillies have many great batters in their lineup, so my performance today is a real confidence boost,” Maeda said.
“I pitched very persistently, and I’m also glad that my team won.”
Cardinals 2, Cubs 1 (10)
In St. Louis, Yu Darvish gave up three hits and a run over six innings, while striking out six in Chicago’s loss to the hosts.
Former Yomiuri Giants right-hander Miles Mikolas allowed a run over seven innings.
Neither pitcher got a decision, although Darvish drove in the Cubs’ only run when he tied the game 1-1 in the second with a sacrifice fly.
Mariners 4, Angels 3
In Seattle, Jay Bruce belted his 300th career home run, Tom Murphy had a two-run shot and the Mariners edged Los Angeles.
The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4, including a solo homer in the sixth, and drove in two runs.
In Other Games
Yankees 4, Red Sox 1
Pirates 9, Brewers 4
Reds 9, Nationals 3
Twins 5, Rays 3
Rockies 13, Blue Jays 6
Orioles 9, Giants 5
White Sox 2, Indians 1
Tigers 8, Braves 2
Rangers 6, Royals 2
Padres 5, Marlins 2
Astros 3, Athletics 2
Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4