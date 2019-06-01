Dodgers' Kenta Maeda improves to 7-2

Kenta Maeda allowed two runs over six innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Maeda (7-2) scattered three hits and struck out six without a walk at Dodger Stadium.

He retired the first nine Phillies hitters before Andrew McCutchen led off the fourth with a home run. Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta tied it with a fifth-inning RBI single.

The Dodgers opened the scoring on Max Muncy’s two-run homer in the third, and broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth on a Joc Pederson leadoff homer. Muncy singled and then scored on Corey Seager’s two-run home run to cap the inning.

With the lead in his hands again, Maeda pitched a 1-2-3 sixth against the heart of the Phillies order before leaving the game.

“The Phillies have many great batters in their lineup, so my performance today is a real confidence boost,” Maeda said.

“I pitched very persistently, and I’m also glad that my team won.”

Cardinals 2, Cubs 1 (10)

In St. Louis, Yu Darvish gave up three hits and a run over six innings, while striking out six in Chicago’s loss to the hosts.

Former Yomiuri Giants right-hander Miles Mikolas allowed a run over seven innings.

Neither pitcher got a decision, although Darvish drove in the Cubs’ only run when he tied the game 1-1 in the second with a sacrifice fly.

Mariners 4, Angels 3

In Seattle, Jay Bruce belted his 300th career home run, Tom Murphy had a two-run shot and the Mariners edged Los Angeles.

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4, including a solo homer in the sixth, and drove in two runs.

In Other Games

Yankees 4, Red Sox 1

Pirates 9, Brewers 4

Reds 9, Nationals 3

Twins 5, Rays 3

Rockies 13, Blue Jays 6

Orioles 9, Giants 5

White Sox 2, Indians 1

Tigers 8, Braves 2

Rangers 6, Royals 2

Padres 5, Marlins 2

Astros 3, Athletics 2

Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4