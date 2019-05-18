Jordan Binnington, Blues edge Sharks to even series 1-1

Jordan Binnington made save after save to pull off yet another playoff victory — and make some team history — for the Blues.

The rookie goalie stopped 29 shots to set a franchise record with his 10th postseason win this year and St. Louis edged the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Friday night to even the Western Conference final at two games apiece.

“He’s been dynamite back there for us all year and his first game he came in and had a goose egg and just took over from there,” Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said of Binnington. “It’s been fun to watch.

“He’s just doing his thing.”

Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev scored in the first period for St. Louis, giving Binnington all the scoring he needed.

Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, while Martin Jones made 20 saves.

Game 5 is in San Jose on Sunday.

In other NHL news, John Davidson has been hired as president of the New York Rangers hours after leaving his post with the Columbus Blue Jackets.