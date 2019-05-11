Murray impresses in first practice with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals’ rookies took the practice field for the first time on Friday, and all eyes were on quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray, the top overall pick last month in the NFL Draft, sported a white tie-on headband as he threw over the outstretched arms of coach Kliff Kingsbury and looped on-target fade-route passes to receivers during the 25-minute window in which practice was open to media.

Afterward, he was walking somewhat gingerly.

“My feet hurt,” Murray said. “It’s been a long time since I put cleats on.”

As it turned out, Murray had to wear new cleats while he waits for his custom footwear to get to him. Still, he completed his first team practice with his new teammates and NFL newbie Kingsbury.

Murray has familiarity with Kingsbury’s wide-open offense, which plays to his athleticism and the systems in which he’s played in high school and college. Murray said that showed right away.

“Obviously, it’s only Day 1, but I can already feel the rhythm going. Hopefully we can keep this thing going and do something great,” Murray said. “I was pretty comfortable, surprisingly comfortable as far as communication and stuff like that. It’s pretty similar. I think that’s helped me out a lot.”

Kingsbury said Murray “can really throw it” and has “got a presence about himself.”