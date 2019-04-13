Carp lefty Hiroki Tokoda tosses first career complete-game victory

Hiroki Tokoda went the distance and tossed his first pro complete-game victory on Saturday as the Hiroshima Carp snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over the Yokohama BayStars.

Tokoda (2-1) fanned six and allowed four hits and a run over nine innings at Yokohama Stadium, while Takayoshi Noma’s hustling journey around the bases in the third broke a 1-1 tie and sparked the winning rally.

The Carp outfielder drove in the game’s first run before Yokohama tied it on Kazuki Kamizato’s solo homer in the bottom of the inning.

The 26-year-old Noma reached second on a fielding error in the third and crossed the plate after back-to-back fly outs, the second a sacrifice fly by Ryoma Nishikawa, to put the Carp ahead again. Tomohiro Abe’s RBI single against BayStars starter Masaya Kyoyama made it 3-1.

In the fourth, Yokohama reliever Kodai Hamaya got into a bases-loaded jam before Seiya Suzuki smashed a three-run double to right to clinch the win.

Kyoyama (0-2) was tagged with his second loss in three starts this season.

Swallows 11, Giants 6

At Tokyo Dome, Tokyo Yakult took over the top spot in the CL after going ahead on Wladimir Balentien’s three-run homer in the seventh to beat Yomiuri.

Dragons 10, Tigers 2

At Koshien Stadium, Yota Kyoda and Naomichi Donoue each blasted grand slams in Chunichi’s rout of Hanshin.

The Dragons recorded a season-high 17 hits and went over .500 for the first time in three years.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Hawks 1, Eagles 0 (10)

At Sendai’s Seimei Rakuten Park, pinch hitter Ryoya Kurihara’s single broke a scoreless tie in the 10th as Fukuoka SoftBank beat Tohoku Rakuten.

Fighters 3, Marines 0

At Sapporo Dome, Johnny Barbato (1-1) got his first win in Japan with five scoreless innings in Hokkaido Nippon Ham’s hutout of Chiba Lotte.

Fighters reliever Naoki Miyanishi extended his NPB record for career holds with his 300th.

Buffaloes 10, Lions 3

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Orix subdued Tatsuya Imai (1-2) and Seibu to claim a victory over the defending PL champions, who fell to 6-7.