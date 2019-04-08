Daiya Seto wins 400 medley for third title of national championships

Daiya Seto claimed his third title of the national swimming championships Monday with victory in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

On the final day of the week-long competition at Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Seto touched the wall in a time of 4 minutes, 9.98 seconds to take back the national title he first won two years ago.

The 24-year-old on Saturday won the 200 medley in a time of 1:56.69, a day after clinching the 200 butterfly in 1:54.44.

Seto, one of Japan’s top medal hopes in the pool at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won his fourth straight 400 medley gold at the short course world championships in Hangzhou, China, in December.

At the same meet, the Saitama Prefecture native clocked a world record 1:48.24 to win the 200 butterfly.

The Japanese national championships served as a qualifier for this summer’s world championships in South Korea.