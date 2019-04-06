Soccer

Kozo Tashima re-elected to FIFA Council

Kyodo

KUALA LUMPUR - Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima was re-elected to the FIFA Council on Saturday by the Asian Football Confederation.

Tashima was one of the seven candidates up for election by the AFC Congress for five of its six seats on the FIFA council.

The 61-year-old Tashima became the fourth Japanese to earn a seat in 2015 when he was named to FIFA’s decision-making body for the first time.

The AFC will nominate a female member for the sixth seat. Confederations that fail to elect one female to the 37-member FIFA council will leave one of their allotted seats vacant until the next election.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

FC Tokyo's Diego Oliveira reacts after scoring a goal against Shimizu S-Pulse on Saturday afternoon.
FC Tokyo remains undefeated
There comes a day when every streak must come to an end. Saturday was not that day for undefeated FC Tokyo or winless Shimizu S-Pulse, as the home side claimed a 2-1 victory at Ajinomoto...
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah controls the ball as Southampton's Ryan Bertrand defends in a Premier League match on Friday in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah ends goal drought in triumph over Southampton
Mohamed Salah chose the perfect moment to end the longest goal drought of his Liverpool career. It helped to lift his team back to the top of the Premier League. Salah scored for...
Kashima's Leo Silva (right) controls the ball during the first half on Friday against Nagoya. Silva scored the game-winning goal late in the second half as the Antlers triumphed 2-1.
Leo Silva's highlight-reel goal propels Antlers past Grampus
Brazilian midfielder Leo Silva made an early bid for goal of the season as the Kashima Antlers came back to beat table-topping Nagoya Grampus 2-1 in the J. League on Friday night. The 33...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kozo Tashima | KYODO

, , ,