Both head coaches tossed in Clippers' win over Bulls

Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points, Montrezl Harrell added 26 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in a third quarter that saw both coaches ejected for arguing to beat the Chicago Bulls 128-121 on Friday night.

The Clippers trailed 63-57 at halftime, but took control in the third by scoring a season-high 45 points to go up 102-84 going into the fourth. Los Angeles shot 40.8 percent from the field in the first half but was 16 of 24 in the third quarter and 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. The Clippers also had six steals and forced seven turnovers.

Gallinari scored 12 points in the quarter and Landry Shamet made three 3s.

Los Angeles opened the quarter with a 19-4 run and the lead reached 18 shortly before Clippers coach Doc Rivers and Bulls coach Jim Boylen were kicked out when they began arguing with 1:10 remaining after Boylen felt Harrell was too aggressive on an offensive foul.

Lou Williams added 18 points for the Clippers, who have won six of their last seven games and nine of their last 12.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 31 points and Robin Lopez added 22. The Bulls have dropped four straight.

The first half was a see-saw affair as it was tied 10 times and there were 22 lead changes. Chicago led by as many as seven late in the first quarter as LaVine and Lopez each scored 10 points.

Los Angeles trailed 35-31 early in the second quarter before scoring eight straight points to take its largest lead of the half. Chicago rallied to take a six-point lead at halftime.

Bucks 113, Heat 98

In Miami, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and Milwaukee rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit to beat the Heat.

Antetokounmpo also had 16 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks, who became the first team in NBA history to trail by at least 20 points at the half and win by more than 11.

Khris Middleton scored 21 and Eric Bledsoe had 17 for NBA-best Milwaukee, which improved to 52-17.

The Bucks outscored Miami 71-36 in the second half.

Justise Winslow had all of his 20 points in the first half for the Heat, who had their lead over Orlando and Charlotte for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference trimmed to just one game.

Rockets 108, Suns 102

In Houston, James Harden had 41 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds as the Rockets outlasted Phoenix.

Devin Booker had 29 points for the Suns, who lost their second in a row.

Trail Blazers 122, Pelicans 110

In New Orleans, Damian Lillard scored 24 points and became the second-leading scorer in Trail Blazers history as Portland beat the Pelicans.

Lillard passed LaMarcus Aldridge (12,562) on the team’s list, giving him 12,584 and leaving only Clyde Drexler ahead of him with 18,040.

New Orleans’ Julius Randle had a career-high 45 points and 11 rebounds.

Pistons 111, Lakers 97

In Detroit, Andre Drummond had 19 points and 23 rebounds and the Pistons took advantage of LeBron James’ absence, beating Los Angeles.

The Lakers, who have fallen well off the pace in the Western Conference playoff race, have been managing James’ minutes, and he sat out this game entirely. Los Angeles played at Toronto the previous night.

In Other Games

Hornets 116, Wizards 110

76ers 123, Kings 114

Spurs 109, Knicks 83