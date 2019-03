Japan international Takashi Inui scored his first goal since joining Spanish side Deportivo Alaves, netting the winner in the club’s 2-1 victory over Villarreal on Saturday.

Inui found the net in the 77th minute at Estadio de la Ceramica with what was also his first goal of the season in the Spanish first division.

Guillermo Maripan opened the scoring for Alaves in the 54th minute, but Santi Cazorla converted a penalty seven minutes later to even the score.

Inui was making his fourth start with Alaves since joining the club on loan from Spanish side Real Betis in January.

A breakout star during last year’s FIFA World Cup, he also made an appearance for Japan’s national team in January’s AFC Asian Cup after he joined the side as one of two injury replacements.