Scoring flurry lifts Sharks past Flames

Evander Kane scored twice and added an assist in the San Jose Sharks’ 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Tomas Hertl also scored twice, and Brent Burns added a goal, and Martin Jones made 36 saves. The Sharks have won four straight to move within two points of Calgary for the Pacific Division lead.

Mark Jankowski and TJ Brodie scored for Calgary. The Flames lost at home in regulation for the first time in nine games.

Mike Smith took the loss after stopping 16 in relief after David Rittich was pulled in the first period.

After Calgary opened the scoring on Jankowski’s goal at 4:36 of the first period, the Sharks scored on three straight shots in a 1:25 span.

Kane tied it at 12:39 when he spun and sent a shot on net that dribbled through Rittich’s pads. Rittich then raced to a loose puck, but fired it straight into Burns, who skated in by himself and slid it into the vacated net.

That was the end of the night for Rittich after allowing two goals on six shots.

It didn’t start off any better for Smith, who was beaten by Hertl on a deflection 22 seconds after entering the game.

Joe Thornton had an assist for his 1,000th point with the Sharks.

Capitals 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

In Washington, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in overtime, backup Pheonix Copley made 34 saves and the Capitals edged Colorado to hand struggling Avalanche their fifth consecutive loss.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 38 shots, but gave up rebounds and loose pucks all night. Varlamov couldn’t control power-play shots from former Capitals teammate and countryman Alex Ovechkin, allowing Kuznetsov to score his first goal on a tap-in and getting a break on an early whistle on what would have been a goal by Nicklas Backstrom. Kuznetsov beat Varlamov on a breakaway with 48 seconds left in overtime to end it.

Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Colin Wilson scored for Colorado, with Wilson tying it with 2:07 left.

Kings 3, Flyers 2 (SO)

In Philadelphia, Tyler Toffoli scored the deciding goal in a shootout and Los Angeles ended the Flyers’ winning streak at eight games.

Jonathan Quick made 30 saves, and Adrian Kempe and Austin Wagner scored in regulation to help the Kings win their third straight and fourth in five games.

Blackhawks 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

In Chicago, Jonathan Toews scored 3:21 into overtime to lift the Blackhawks past Vancouver for their season-high sixth straight victory.

In Other Games

Canadiens 5, Jets 2

Panthers 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Islanders 2, Devils 1 (SO)

Hurricanes 6, Sabres 5 (OT)

Blues 1, Lightning 0 (OT)

Predators 3, Stars 2 (OT)

Oilers 4, Wild 1

Golden Knights 4, Red Wings 3

Senators 4, Ducks 0

Blue Jackets 4, Coyotes 2