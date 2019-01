French Lige 1 club Toulouse said Friday it has signed Japan international Gen Shoji for an undisclosed sum until June 2022.

The central defender who helped Japan reach the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup joins Tolouse from J. League champion Kashima Antlers.

According to sources close to the deal, the transfer fee was around €3 million for the 26-year-old who was part of the Kashima side that captured its first Asian Champions League crown in November.