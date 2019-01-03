Matt Murray helps Penguins beat Rangers for seventh straight victory

Matt Murray stopped 28 shots to keep up his strong play since returning from an injury, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 7-2 Wednesday night for their season-high seventh straight win.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, Kris Letang and Dominik Simon each had a goal and an assist. Zach Aston-Reese and Tanner Pearson also scored to help the Penguins win for the ninth time in 10 games. Patric Hornqvist had two assists.

Murray improved to 6-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average in six games since coming back from a lower-body injury on Dec. 15. He also moved to 8-0 in his career against the Rangers, including the playoffs.

Ryan Strome and Pavel Buchnevich scored for New York, which was 2-0-2 in its previous four games.

Henrik Lundqvist, picked as an All-Star for the fifth time earlier in the day, gave up six goals on 18 shots before he was pulled less than five minutes into the third period. Alexandar Georgiev replaced him and finished with six saves.

Malkin pushed Pittsburgh’s lead to 5-1 with his 13th goal at 1:03 of the third. He brought the puck up the middle, lost control of it, then made a lunging poke to send it through Lundqvist’s legs before sliding into the goalie.

Oilers 3, Coyotes 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Connor McDavid scored two goals and assisted on another to help Edmonton beat Arizona to end a six-game losing streak.

Canucks 4, Senators 3 (OT)

In Ottawa, Elias Pettersson completed a hat trick in overtime and Vancouver held off the Senators.

Stars 5, Devils 4

In Dallas, Miro Heiskanen celebrated his first All-Star nod with two goals, including a third-period tiebreaker, to lift the Stars past New Jersey.

Flames 5, Red Wings 3

In Detroit, Johnny Gaudreau’s power-play goal with 10:23 left lifted Calgary past the Red Wings.

Sharks 5, Avalanche 4

In Denver, Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns each had a goal and three assists, Martin Jones made 31 saves and San Jose held off Colorado.