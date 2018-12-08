Japan shines at World Cup meet
Japan's women pursuit team competes during a Division A heat at the speedskating World Cup at the Arena-Lodowa Speed Skating Stadium, in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, on Friday. | AP

More Sports / Winter Sports

Japan shines at World Cup meet

KYODO

TOMASZOW, MAZOWIECKI – Japan dominated the men’s and women’s team pursuit events on the opening day of the third World Cup meet of the season on Friday.

The women’s team of Miho Takagi, her sister Nana, and Ayano Sato stormed to victory in 3 minutes, 2.49 seconds at Arena Lodowa for Japan’s 10th straight gold medal in the event.

Russia finished 1.61 seconds behind the Pyeongchang Olympic gold medalists for silver, while Canada skated to bronze.

“We did a decent job and it wasn’t a bad race,” Miho Takagi said. “Our goal was to win the event, so I’m glad we won.”

In the men’s race, Ryosuke Tsuchiya, Seitaro Ichinohe and Shane Williamson clocked 3:47.50 for Japan’s first World Cup gold in the event in two seasons.

Japan took the lead midway through the race and edged Olympic champions Norway by 0.26 seconds. Russia took third.

Miho Takagi placed second behind American Brittany Bowe in the women’s 1,000 meters for her second silver medal of the season.

Ryohei Haga placed second in the men’s 500 meters won by Russian Pavel Kulizhnikov, who also claimed gold in the 1,000 meters.

Nao Kodaira, who won the first four 500-meter races of the season, skipped this event.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Yuki Ota
Yuki Ota selected to serve as one of International Fencing Federation's vice presidents
Yuki Ota was elected as a vice president of the International Fencing Federation on Friday, the Japan Fencing Federation said. The 33-year-old Ota, who heads the JFF, has become the firs...
Anaheim's Kiefer Sherwood deflects a shot as Carolina's Brett Pesce watches in the second period on Friday night.
Hurricanes cool off Ducks
Clark Bishop scored his first NHL goal by crashing into the Anaheim net along with the puck. Two lengthy video reviews later, the rookie finally got to celebrate. That ramshackle goal wa...
Image Not Available
Stefan Luitz under investigation for doping
Alpine skier Stefan Luitz is under investigation for allegedly breaking anti-doping rules by inhaling oxygen between runs during his giant slalom win at Beaver Creek last weekend. The In...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan's women pursuit team competes during a Division A heat at the speedskating World Cup at the Arena-Lodowa Speed Skating Stadium, in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, on Friday. | AP

, , , , ,