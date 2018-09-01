Japan claims sixth consecutive WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup crown

KYODO

VIERA, FLORIDA – Powerhouse Japan blanked Taiwan 6-0 in the final to capture its sixth straight championship in the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup on Friday.

Iori Miura and Yuki Kawabata drove in two runs apiece and Nozomi Abe had an RBI single as five-time defending world champion Japan took a 3-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back at USSSA Space Coast Stadium.

Japan ace Ayami Sato, who was named tourney MVP, yielded six hits and hit a batter over five strong innings to set the pace, and Akino Tanaka worked the next two innings for the save.

