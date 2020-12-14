Tokyo confirmed 305 new COVID-19 infections Monday, two days after marking a record high daily figure of 621 cases.

The capital’s tally of serious cases increased by three from the previous day to 73. The figure was based on 5,291 tests, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement.

Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the highest number at 85, followed by those in their 30s and 40s, with 55 for both. Infections among those 65 or older amounted to 30 cases.

Monday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of coronavirus infections to 47,530.

On Sunday, the number of people with serious symptoms nationwide hit a record high of 583, while Tokyo’s seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases stood at 503, topping 500 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday saw Japan confirm 2,389 new cases, while the country’s death toll from the virus rose by 20 to 2,615. Okayama Prefecture confirmed a record 38 new cases Sunday, and Aichi Prefecture reported 181 new cases, the 20th straight day above 100.

The central government was preparing Monday to suspend Tokyo and Nagoya as destinations from its Go To Travel program supporting domestic tourism amid recent spikes in cases in the two cities.

