Tokyo confirmed 299 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, two days after marking a single-day record 584 infections.

In the capital, the number of severe COVID-19 infections rose by one from the previous day to 55.

Tokyo’s daily figure was based on 5,535 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement. Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the highest number at 74, followed by those in their 30s at 57 and those in their 40s at 43. Infections among those 65 or older totaled 47.

Monday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of coronavirus infections to 44,003.

On Sunday, the number of cases reported nationwide came to 2,017, with the daily count topping 2,000 for the sixth consecutive day. Japan also confirmed 31 virus-related deaths Sunday, including 15 in Hokkaido, the highest daily figure in the northernmost prefecture.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill patients across the country stood at 519 as of Sunday, down by one from the previous day. In Osaka Prefecture, where a state of emergency over the pandemic has been declared by the prefectural government, 16 people were newly confirmed with severe symptoms the same day, a record daily high there.

