Major staffing agency Pasona Group Inc. plans to move core functions currently performed at its Tokyo headquarters to Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, according to company officials.

Pasona plans to relocate roughly 1,200 workers, or about 70 percent of some 1,800 Tokyo office workers responsible for headquarters operations, to the island in stages, starting this month. The relocation is set to be completed in around spring 2024, the officials said Monday.

The move is aimed at addressing the concentration of Pasona’s workforce in Tokyo and reducing impacts of future disasters on the company’s business operations.

Some key executives in charge of corporate planning, human resources and finance will also move to the island.

Pasona Chief Executive Officer Yasuyuki Nambu has been stationed on Awaji Island since spring this year, following the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The company has decided it is possible to relocate its core functions while continuing to run operations thanks to improvements in communications infrastructure, according to the officials. The company will keep the Tokyo office as its registered headquarters.

Pasona has been engaged in a regional revitalization project on Awaji Island since 2008, with some 700 employees already working on the island.

In addition to those from the Tokyo office, the company plans to welcome new employees to work on the island to promote the digitization of business operations.

RELATED PHOTOS Employees of Pasona Group work in Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. | PASONA GROUP / VIA KYODO