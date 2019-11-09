National / Crime & Legal

Body of newborn baby girl found buried in central Tokyo park

Kyodo

The body of a newborn baby girl was found buried in a park in central Tokyo on Friday, after police received an emergency call in the morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call at 10:45 a.m. reporting that “what appears to be the corpse of a baby is buried” at Italy Park in Minato Ward’s Higashishimbashi, a district dotted with skyscraper office buildings and luxury high-rise condominiums near the Yurikamome automated transit system’s Shiodome Station.

The baby’s head and part of an arm were found protruding above ground in a grassy area, the police said. The body had sustained no noticeable wounds.

“I walk my dog every day and never imagined this kind of incident would happen here since this place is brightly lit and cars pass by frequently,” said a 21-year-old woman who lives in the neighborhood.

The police are investigating the cause of the baby’s death and treating the case as abandonment of a dead body.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Japanese women are fighting for the right to wear eyeglasses to work, a new front in the growing movement that demands an end to the prescriptive beauty standards faced by female employees.
Barred from wearing glasses, Japan's working women take to Twitter
Japanese women are fighting for the right to wear eyeglasses to work, a new front in the growing movement that demands an end to the prescriptive beauty standards faced by female employees. The ...
A police officer points his shotgun at protesters during a clash in Hong Kong early Saturday.
Japan avoids criticizing China over Hong Kong student's death ahead of planned Xi visit next year
Japan has avoided directly criticizing China over the death of a student in Hong Kong amid protests, ahead of a planned visit to Japan next year by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi is scheduled ...
Image Not Available
Former top Japanese bureaucrat set to be referred to prosecutors over car crash that killed mom a...
Police will refer to prosecutors as soon as next week the case of an 88-year-old former senior bureaucrat who caused a fatal car crash in central Tokyo in April, according to investigative sourc...

, ,