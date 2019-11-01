Business / Financial Markets | TSE DATA & REPORT

Nikkei retreats to 22,851 on Wall Street jitters and stronger yen

JIJI

Tokyo stocks turned down on Friday, following an overnight fall in U.S. equities and a stronger yen amid fresh concerns over U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 76.27 points, or 0.33 percent, to end at 22,850.77 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. On Thursday, the key market gauge rose 83.92 points.

The Topix index of all issues listed on the TSE’s first section inched down 0.51 point, or 0.03 percent, to 1,666.50, after edging up 1.11 points the previous day.

A wave of selling hit stocks from the outset of Friday’s trading, after sentiment on Wall Street worsened on a media report that said Chinese officials expressed doubts over striking a comprehensive long-term trade deal with the United States, brokers said.

The Nikkei sank 221 points shortly after the opening bell, but the market gradually trimmed its losses on buying of shares backed by strong earnings, including electronic parts producer Murata Manufacturing and game maker Nintendo, brokers said.

“After the recent bullish run amid calm in U.S.-China trade, investors took the negative news as a cue to take profits,” an official of a Japanese bank said.

“A wait-and-see mood grew in the afternoon ahead of the release of the U.S. government’s jobs data (for October) and a three-day weekend in Japan,” said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc. The Tokyo market will be closed on Monday as a substitute holiday for Culture Day.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,283 to 801 on the TSE’s first section, while 70 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.256 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.462 billion shares.

China-linked names met with selling amid renewed uncertainty over U.S.-China trade friction, including construction machinery maker Komatsu and industrial robot producer Fanuc.

Oil issues such as JXTG and Idemitsu fell due to a drop in crude oil prices.

Among other major losers were technology firm Kyocera and drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo.

On the other hand, Nintendo surged 7.46 percent after announcing a better than expected operating profit for the April-September half.

Murata Manufacturing advanced 3.24 percent thanks to an upward revision to its consolidated operating profit forecast for the year to March 2020.

Also on the positive side were Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing and mobile phone carrier KDDI.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average dropped 100 points to end at 22,850.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The building that houses Japan's Fair Trade Commission in Tokyo
Manipulation of search results may violate antitrust law, says Japan's FTC
The Fair Trade Commission said in a survey report Thursday that the practice of online shopping site operators prioritizing products made by themselves or their affiliates in users' search resul...
The prolonged trade war between China and the United States is a factor in Panasonic Corp.'s sluggish sales in China according to the company, which released its financial results for the fiscal first half of this year on Thursday.
Panasonic sees 11% drop in April-September profit due to China-U.S. trade war
Panasonic Corp.'s group net profit in the fiscal first half declined 11.2 percent from a year earlier, as sluggish sales in China — amid its prolonged trade war with the United States R...
A man takes a selfie on Victoria Peak in Hong Kong on Wednesday, a day before the city's third-quarter gross domestic product figures were released.
Hong Kong in recession as protests slam retailers and tourism industry
Steps from Hong Kong's main tourist strip, Ashfaqur Rahman's tailor shop usually is a mainstay for tourists dropping in to peruse neatly stacked rolls of fabric and get measured for custom-made ...

, ,