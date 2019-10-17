National

Japan to establish panel to improve disaster info for foreign visitors in wake of Typhoon Hagibis

JIJI, Kyodo

Transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Wednesday that he will set up a panel to improve the dissemination of information to foreign visitors in times of disaster.

Akaba said during a House of Councilors budget committee meeting that the panel will be established this autumn.

The panel will consist chiefly of experts and officials from municipal governments and the transport and tourism industries, including railway, bus and airport operators, Japan Tourism Agency officials said.

The Japan National Tourism Organization posts disaster-related information for foreign visitors on Twitter, and transport service companies deliver such information online in various languages.

The panel will consider how to make the services more widely known.

When powerful Typhoon Hagibis hit last weekend, the JNTO provided weather and traffic information in English on its official Twitter account @JapanSafeTravel, quoting content from public broadcaster NHK and the Japan Railways Group.

The number of account followers jumped from about 7,000 on Friday morning to some 22,000 by Monday, agency officials said.

Akaba also apologized Wednesday at the committee meeting over the fact that it became difficult to access information on the ministry’s website regarding the state of rivers on Saturday and Sunday as Typhoon Hagibis made is way across Japan.

The site offers real-time information on the conditions and water levels of the rivers, including live video.

“We will expand communication lines and improve the system” to prevent the reoccurrence of such a situation, Akaba said.

The ministry said Thursday that more than 23,000 hectares of the main island of Honshu have been confirmed to be flooded, as Typhoon Hagibis caused rivers to overflow and collapsed more than 100 embankments.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Yumi Ishikawa (right) speaks at a news conference at the health ministry in June.
Two Japanese make BBC's list of world's 100 most influential women
Two Japanese women, one behind a campaign against women being forced under corporate rules to wear high heels at work and the other a collegiate sumo wrestler, were included in British broadcaster ...
An elderly woman sits in an evacuation center in the city of Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday as Typhoon Hagibis approaches.
Typhoon Hagibis: A night in an evacuation shelter shows just how fragile Tokyo life can be
If you look at a map of Kitasenju in Tokyo's Adachi Ward, you will see that it's almost entirely surrounded by water. The Arakawa River to the north and the Sumida River to the south come togeth...
Protesters hold placards reading "No Abe!" during a demonstration against Japan's removal of South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners, in Seoul in August.
Number of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in September
The number of South Korean visitors to Japan plunged nearly 60 percent in September from a year earlier, following a 48.0 percent tumble in August, amid frayed ties over wartime history and trad...

, , , , , ,