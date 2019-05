A Japanese mountaineer died after falling from a dormant volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Friday, local authorities said.

Minoru Sawada, whose office is in Kawasaki, was confirmed dead Saturday after suffering a fall on Kamen, the peninsula’s second-highest volcano, his friend told Kyodo News.

Two other Japanese who were climbing the 4,585-meter volcano with Sawada were rescued, the authorities said.