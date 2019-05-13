Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar weakens to below ¥109.70 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar moved on a weak note below ¥109.70 in Tokyo late Monday as investors retreated to the sidelines to see the course of U.S.-China trade negotiations.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.64-64, down from ¥109.76-76 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1229-1230, up from $1.1225-1226, and at ¥123.11-12, down from ¥123.21-22.

The dollar eased to levels below ¥109.70 in early trading following a drop in U.S. stock index futures in off-hours trading, traders said.

The greenback briefly fell below ¥109.60 after a weak start of the Nikkei 225 stock average.

But the dollar rose above ¥109.70 in midmorning trading thanks to buying by Japanese importers, traders said.

“A pause in Tokyo stock falls also triggered (dollar) buybacks,” an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

The U.S. currency fluctuated mostly around ¥109.70-80 in the afternoon amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives, traders said.

“Investors refrained from active trading amid a strong wait-and-see mood” ahead of the planned U.S. announcement later Monday of details about additional tariffs on all imports from China.

An analyst at a bank-affiliated securities firm said that the dollar-yen rate may remain on a weak note, noting possible prolonged trade friction between the world’s two largest economies.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The key composite index of economic indicators released Monday has fueled talk that Japan may have entered a recession.
Key index points to Japanese economic downturn for first time in six years
The government said Monday its key composite index of economic indicators shows the economy "worsening" for the first time in more than six years, reinforcing the view that Japan may have entered a...
Takashi Shoji, KDDI Corp.'s senior managing executive officer director, explains the carrier's data plans Monday in Tokyo.
KDDI rolls out new 'price down' smartphone plans for Japan amid government push for lower rates
KDDI Corp. unveiled new "price down" data plans for its smartphone users Monday amid pressure from the government to facilitate competition among the major mobile network carriers. The operator ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks end lower sixth straight session
Stocks finished lower for the sixth straight trading session Monday amid heightening concerns over a prolonged U.S.-China trade war. The Nikkei 225 average fell 153.64 points, or 0.72 percent, t...

