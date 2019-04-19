Health insurance unions known as kenpo, like this one in Tokyo, are facing growing pressure to dissolve. | KYODO

Business

40% of Japan's health insurance unions on course to dissolve by 2022 as costs for elderly rise

JIJI

Over 40 percent of health insurance unions known as kenpo, mainly for employees of large companies, are facing increased pressure to dissolve themselves by fiscal 2022, reflecting sharp increases projected for their contributions to the medical system for the elderly, it was learned Thursday.

The National Federation of Health Insurance Societies, or Kenporen, estimates that the number of kenpo unions with premium rates of 10 percent or higher will surge from 302 in fiscal 2019 to 601 in fiscal 2022, accounting for about 43 percent of them, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Pressure on such unions to disband and transfer members to the Japan Health Insurance Association, which operates mainly for workers at smaller firms, is expected to increase, because the average premium rate among workers who participate in the state-subsidized association, also known as Kyokai Kenpo, is only around 10 percent.

In the meantime, Kenporen project that total contributions for the elderly made from kenpo unions to the medical system will rise from ¥3.4 trillion in fiscal 2019 to ¥3.9 trillion in fiscal 2022, because baby boomers are beginning to turn 75.

The average premium rate among kenpo unions is projected to rise from 9.2 percent to 9.8 percent, and the average premium payment per member per year is projected to reach about ¥550,000 in fiscal 2022.

In fiscal 2025, when most baby boomers are 75 or older, the average premium rate among kenpo unions is forecast to reach 10.4 percent. The proportion of kenpo unions with premium rates of 10 percent or higher is estimated to rise to 65 percent.

Kenporen is set to release the estimates at a news conference Monday.

Based on the estimates, the group plans to step up its request for increases in the proportion of medical fees for people 75 or older that they cover by themselves, from the current 10 percent to 20 percent.

Kenporen is also poised to urge the government to carry out the consumption tax hike to 10 percent in October, as scheduled.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

NTT will use four camera-equipped drones to launch a trial of a farming support service using artificial intelligence technology.
NTT to launch trial of farming support service with drones and AI tech in Fukushima
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) said Thursday it will launch a trial for a farming support service using drones and artificial intelligence technology, with a goal of commercializing the...
People walk past a large TV screen at JR Osaka Station in October 2018, showing news of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's announcement that consumption tax would be raised as planned.
Ministers play down Abe aide's comment suggesting Japan consumption tax hike could be delayed
Cabinet ministers on Friday played down remarks made the previous day by a close aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hinting at a delay of the consumption tax hike long planned for October. The go...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks bounce back on U.S. market rally
Stocks turned higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, following an overnight rebound in U.S. equities. The 225-issue Nikkei average shot up 110.44 points, or 0.50 percent, to end at 22,200...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Health insurance unions known as kenpo, like this one in Tokyo, are facing growing pressure to dissolve. | KYODO

, ,