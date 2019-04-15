South Korean man arrested for uploading sci-fi animation videos illegally

A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of illegally making popular animation videos available online for free, police said.

Lee Jun Hyung, a 29-year-old South Korean in Mie Prefecture allegedly violated the copyright law by offering the sci-fi television animation series “World Trigger” on the internet last Sept. 5 using file-sharing software.

Police have also found some other videos of animation and TV drama series that Lee posted online illicitly, estimating total damage of around ¥1.8 billion from the number of downloads and other factors.

“I wanted people to watch the videos I edited,” Lee said while admitting to the allegation, according to the police.