New York City Police (NYPD) crime scene investigators work at the scene where reported New York Mafia Gambino family crime boss, Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali, was killed outside his home in the Staten Island borough of New York City Thurday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Reputed Gambino crime boss gunned down in New York City

AP

NEW YORK - The reputed boss of New York’s Gambino crime family was gunned down outside his home, dying a virtual unknown compared with his swaggering 1980s-era predecessor, the custom-tailored tabloid regular John Gotti.

Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali, 53, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at his red-brick colonial-style house on Staten Island on Wednesday night and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No immediate arrests were made.

Federal prosecutors had referred to Cali in court filings in recent years as the underboss of the Gambino organization. News accounts since 2015 said he had ascended to the top spot.

The Gambino family was once among the most powerful criminal organizations in the U.S., but federal prosecutions in the 1980s and 1990s sent Gotti and other top leaders to prison, diminishing its reach.

The last Mafia boss to be shot to death in New York City was Gambino don Paul Castellano, assassinated outside a Manhattan steakhouse in 1985 at the direction of Gotti, who then took over.

Cali kept a much lower profile than Gotti.

With his expensive double-breasted suits and overcoats and silvery swept-back hair, Gotti became known as the Dapper Don, his smiling face all over the tabloids. As prosecutors tried and failed to bring him down, he came to be called the Teflon Don.

In 1992, Gotti was convicted in Castellano’s murder and a multitude of other crimes. He was sentenced to life in prison and died of cancer in 2002.

Cali’s only mob-related criminal conviction came a decade ago, when he pleaded guilty in an extortion scheme involving a failed attempt to build a NASCAR track on Staten Island. He was sentenced to 16 months behind bars and was released in 2009.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This photo provided by by the French air accident investigation authority BEA on Thursday shows one of the black box flight recorders from the crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet, in le Bourget, north of Paris.
Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis as next of kin demand answers
Flight recorders from a doomed Ethiopian Airlines flight arrived in France for analysis Thursday as frustrated relatives of the 157 people killed stormed out of a meeting with airline officials in ...
Image Not Available
Stanford students file lawsuit against elite colleges linked to entrance bribery scandal
Two college students have filed a lawsuit against the University of Southern California, Yale University and other colleges where prosecutors have accused rich and famous parents paying bribes to e...
Beto O'Rourke sits with his wife, Amy ,as he announces his candidacy as a Democratic 2020 presidential candidate, in a still image from video provided by his campaign in El Paso, Texas, Thursday.
Beto O'Rourke enters 2020 race attempting bipartisan appeal, joining crowded Democrat field
Former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke jumped into the 2020 presidential race Thursday, shaking up the already packed field and pledging to win over voters from both major parties as he tries t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

New York City Police (NYPD) crime scene investigators work at the scene where reported New York Mafia Gambino family crime boss, Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali, was killed outside his home in the Staten Island borough of New York City Thurday. | REUTERS New York City Police (NYPD) crime scene investigators work at the scene where reported New York Mafia Gambino family crime boss, Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali, was killed outside his home in the Staten Island borough of New York City Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , ,