National / Science & Health

Japan's health ministry approves world's first test using iPS cells to treat corneal disease

Kyodo

The health ministry conditionally approved Tuesday the world’s first clinical test to treat patients with corneal disease by using induced pluripotent stem cells.

The test, to be conducted by a team of researchers from Osaka University, will be the sixth time the government has authorized clinical studies using iPS cells.

The team will transplant 0.05-millimeter thick sheet-like corneal tissues produced from iPS cells into four adult patients who suffer from a disease that causes corneal haze and decreased vision.

The first transplant operation will be conducted as early as June, the team said.

The disease, called corneal epithelial stem cell deficiency, is caused by losing cells in the eye that produce the cornea due to illness or injury. Safe and effective medical treatments have yet to be established.

A total of 1,600 patients are waiting for corneal donations in Japan, according to an estimate by the ministry. The Osaka University team’s treatment may become a new option for such patients.

A ministry committee has said it will require the team to provide more detailed documents explaining the clinical test to the patients before the test is conducted.

The iPS cells, developed by Kyoto University’s Shinya Yamanaka, who won the 2012 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for the achievement, can grow into any type of body tissue.

The world’s first clinical test using iPS cells was conducted in 2014 by the government-backed Riken institute, transplanting retina cells into an individual with a different eye disease.

The other four tests have been tackling Parkinson’s disease, heart disease, platelet transfusion and damaged spinal cords, respectively.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Characters that appear in the Finnish stories about the Moomins pose on Tuesday at Moominvalley Park in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture.
Moomins are settling in Saitama: Cuddly characters' first theme park in Japan to open March 16
An amusement park themed on the world of Finland's Moomin fairy-tale characters will open March 16 in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, its operator said Tuesday. The 7.3-hectare Moominvalley Park...
An outdated tax structure that benefits women who stay at home is an obstacle for those who want to work as regular employees.
Japan's tax laws get in way of more women working full time
One of the key elements of the Abe administration's efforts to stimulate the economy is getting more women into the workforce. As it stands, Japan has one of the highest rates of working women in t...
Hitachi Ltd. and its 10 group firms have been issued improvement orders for their treatment of foreign trainees.
Hitachi told to improve or else after its firms are caught again deploying foreign trainees illeg...
Hitachi Ltd. and its 10 group firms have been slapped with improvement orders for using foreign trainees illegally, including paying them less than the minimum wage, sources close to the matter sai...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo supplied by Koji Nishida, a professor at Osaka University, shows the sheet-like corneal tissues produced from iPS cells that will be transplanted into patients. | KYODO

, ,