A tornado moves next to planes at International Antalya Airport onSaturday in Antalya, Turkey. | DEMIROREN NEWS AGENCY (DHA) / VIA AFP-JIJI

World

More bad weather forecast as tornado hits Turkish resort city of Antalya, hurts 12

AFP-JIJI

ANKARA - A tornado hit the Turkish resort of Antalya, injuring a dozen people, overturning buses and damaging airplanes at the airport with officials warning on Sunday of the risk of more bad weather.

After the tornado battered the area in the south on Saturday, Antalya Gov. Munir Karaloglu said 12 people were injured and two buses were blown over at the airport.

Two planes and a police helicopter were also partly damaged, Karaloglu said.

It was the fifth tornado in three days, the governor’s office said.

The governorate on Sunday warned the public on Twitter that the risk of another tornado as well as strong winds, flooding and lightning remained in the province’s east.

Former Antalya MP and current Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday told reporters that two people were killed after storms and flooding in the east of the province.

Turkish state news agency Anadolu had reported on Thursday that two people had died after a tornado hit Kumluca and Finike districts, while at least 10 others were wounded.

Search and rescue teams on Sunday were looking for a 20-year-old university student who went missing after her car was hit by the tornado as she was on her way to visit her mother and father, Anadolu said.

Environment Minister Murat Kurum said 315 buildings had been damaged in the past two days in the province because of bad weather.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said during a rally in Antalya that the material damage had reached nearly 100 million Turkish lira ($19 million; €16.6 million).

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Russian army serviceman fire historical anti-aircraft guns to mark the 75th anniversary since the Leningrad siege was lifted during World War II in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday.
Russia and Putin mark 75 years since WWII siege of Leningrad
The Russian city of St. Petersburg marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the devastating World War II siege by Nazi forces with a large military parade Sunday in the city's sprawling Palace Squ...
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends a military exercise in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Sunday.
Venezuela's power struggle turns to winning over the military
The battle for control of Venezuela turned Sunday to the armed forces as President Nicolas Maduro, wearing tan military fatigues, attended army exercises, met with troops and watched as tanks fired...
People gather during a protest Jan. 23 targeting Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro and in support of an opposition leader self-proclaimed as the interim president of the country, in Madrid. Banners in Spanish read: "Democracy," "Out Maduro," " Peace, Justice, Democracy in Venezuela." Venezuela has seen an enormous outflow of people in recent years as its economy and democratic institutions have crumbled. Now many of these Venezuelans living abroad are anxiously watching events unfold in Caracas and wondering if they may soon be able to go home.
Venezuelans abroad anxiously watch events unfolding at home, hold out hope of returning
When Maria Eugenia Pirona moved from Venezuela to Spain over six months ago she had lost hope that things would get better in her homeland. A lawyer and former civil servant, Pirona had seen her co...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A tornado moves next to planes at International Antalya Airport onSaturday in Antalya, Turkey. | DEMIROREN NEWS AGENCY (DHA) / VIA AFP-JIJI A vehicle swept away by a tornado is seen next to a passanger aircraft at Antalya International airport in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, Saturday. | IBRAHIM LALELI / DEMIROREN NEWS AGENCY (DHA) / VIA REUTERS

, , ,