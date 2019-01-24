Man with knife assaults policeman in Toyama

A 22-year-old university student armed with a knife and a hammer attacked a policeman at a police substation Thursday in Toyama, the same city where an attack last year on a police box left an officer and another person dead.

Masaki Maeda, a resident of Toyama, visited the substation around 3 p.m. pretending to have brought lost property and attacked the 30-year-old police officer, Hiroki Yamamoto, while he was preparing paperwork, local police said. The officer, who sustained head injuries, overcame and restrained the attacker.

Maeda was arrested for attempted murder. His motive is not immediately known.

“The officer’s face was covered in blood as he sat astride a man (after overcoming him),” said a farmer in his 70s who went to the scene after hearing police car sirens.

In the same city last June, a former member of the Self-Defense Forces stabbed to death an officer in a police box, stole a handgun and shot dead a security guard from a nearby school.