Makoto Takahashi, president of KDDI Corp., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on April 5. KDDI, Japan's largest mobile phone carrier by sales, is considering buying a big stake in online brokerage kabu.com Securities Co. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Japan mobile carrier KDDI in talks to invest in kabu.com brokerage, source says

Kyodo, JIJI

KDDI Corp., Japan’s second-largest mobile carrier, is considering taking a nearly 50 percent stake in online brokerage kabu.com Securities Co. as it eyes making financial services a new source of revenue, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

With the country’s telecommunications market facing saturation, KDDI is in the final phase of talks with kabu.com kabu.com’s parent Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. over the ratio of its investment, the sources said.

KDDI and the securities company would offer new financial services that utilize the large customer base of KDDI, which has some 53 million mobile phone subscriptions, together with the brokerage expertise of kabu.com.

If KDDI takes a stake, the online brokerage house would likely be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the sources said. Kabu.com is currently listed on the TSE’s first section.

Kabu.com currently offers foreign exchange and stock trading services mainly to individual investors.

“We are considering various possibilities with kabu.com Securities in terms of financial services,” KDDI said in a statement, without elaborating.

Two MUFG units — Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. and MUFJ Bank — own nearly 60 percent of kabu.com.

Amid the spread of fintech, the combination of financial services with information technology, the securities sector has seen more cross-industry entrants such as messaging app provider Line Corp. and department store chain Marui Group Co.

In another step to strengthen its fintech offerings, KDDI set up a company with Daiwa Securities Group Inc. to offer asset management services through a smartphone app.

KDDI is considering purchasing kabu.com shares through a takeover bid, according to the sources.

KDDI hopes to work out details, including the share purchase price, in February and complete the acquisition within the next few months, the sources said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday.
CEOs at Davos sour on Trump polices, warning they hurt business and investment
From center-stage in Davos last year, President Donald Trump told the world's corporate bosses that America is a great place to invest. It hasn't quite turned out that way. Foreign direct...
This Tuesday handout photo obtained Wednesday courtesy of Boeing shows a prototype "flying car" — part of a project aimed at "on-demand autonomous air transportation."
Boeing 'flying car' prototype completes first test flight
Boeing said Wednesday its prototype "flying car" — part of a project aimed at "on-demand autonomous air transportation" — has completed its first successful test flight. The t...
Carlos Ghosn, who has resigned as CEO of French carmaker Renault, attends a news conference in September 2014 during the inauguration of a new production plant in Sandouville, France.
Renault expected to appoint Michelin CEO Senard as new chairman after Ghosn quits posts
As Renault SA prepares to replace automotive titan Carlos Ghosn, who resigned from leadership posts at the firm last night, the duo emerging to take his place appears likely to split his responsibi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Makoto Takahashi, president of KDDI Corp., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on April 5. KDDI, Japan's largest mobile phone carrier by sales, is considering buying a big stake in online brokerage kabu.com Securities Co. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,