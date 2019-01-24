Japan mobile carrier KDDI in talks to invest in kabu.com brokerage, source says

KDDI Corp., Japan’s second-largest mobile carrier, is considering taking a nearly 50 percent stake in online brokerage kabu.com Securities Co. as it eyes making financial services a new source of revenue, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

With the country’s telecommunications market facing saturation, KDDI is in the final phase of talks with kabu.com kabu.com’s parent Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. over the ratio of its investment, the sources said.

KDDI and the securities company would offer new financial services that utilize the large customer base of KDDI, which has some 53 million mobile phone subscriptions, together with the brokerage expertise of kabu.com.

If KDDI takes a stake, the online brokerage house would likely be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the sources said. Kabu.com is currently listed on the TSE’s first section.

Kabu.com currently offers foreign exchange and stock trading services mainly to individual investors.

“We are considering various possibilities with kabu.com Securities in terms of financial services,” KDDI said in a statement, without elaborating.

Two MUFG units — Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. and MUFJ Bank — own nearly 60 percent of kabu.com.

Amid the spread of fintech, the combination of financial services with information technology, the securities sector has seen more cross-industry entrants such as messaging app provider Line Corp. and department store chain Marui Group Co.

In another step to strengthen its fintech offerings, KDDI set up a company with Daiwa Securities Group Inc. to offer asset management services through a smartphone app.

KDDI is considering purchasing kabu.com shares through a takeover bid, according to the sources.

KDDI hopes to work out details, including the share purchase price, in February and complete the acquisition within the next few months, the sources said.