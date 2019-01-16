National

Kochi city creates lucky charms with fragments of bridge that survived near-collapse

Kyodo

KOCHI - Kochi Prefecture’s western city of Shimanto has created a good luck charm containing a fragment of a low-water crossing that has withstood the risk of collapse, intended for students wishing for success in upcoming entrance exams.

The aging condition of the Iwama low-water crossing, a tourist spot that spans the Shimanto River, came to a head in November 2017, when one of its metal piers sank due to corrosion and caused the bridge’s road surface to bend in a V-shape. The damaged part was removed in spring last year.

The city created a key chain with concrete fragments from the road surface encased in acrylic resin, capitalizing on the good fortune of the crossing to have not “fallen” or “failed” despite the precarious conditions.

The crossing “has endured through water currents for long period of time and held on in a V-shape, which could evoke the image of victory,” said one official.

“I encourage exam takers to do their best with perseverance.”

Each charm costs ¥500 ($4.61). Only a thousand of them will be available for sale.

Twenty percent of the sales proceeds will be set aside for repairing the crossing.

The charm can be purchased at the Shimanto City Tourism Association and other locations. The product can also be sent by mail.

For inquiries, call the city’s roadside rest area, named Yotte Nishi-Tosa, on 0880-52-1398.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Sakie Yokota (second from right), whose daughter Megumi was abducted by North Korea in 1977, meets with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (right) at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Tuesday.
With Pyongyang summit nowhere in sight, pessimism grows in Tokyo over North Korean abductions issue
With no possibility of a Japan-North Korea summit anywhere in sight, and hopes fading that South Korea could pave the way for such a meeting amid deteriorating ties between Tokyo and Seoul, pess...
Image Not Available
Tokyo High Court upholds life term for Filipino man over gang rape and murder of student in 2004
The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced a Filipino man to life imprisonment for the 2004 gang rape and murder of a university student in Ibaraki Prefecture.
A car is seen on a sidewalk near JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo on Wednesday after its diver hit and injured five people.
Five hurt as car runs onto sidewalk near Tokyo's Shinjuku Station; driver says he choked on tea
A car driven by a 79-year-old man ran onto the sidewalk near JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, hitting and injuring five pedestrians, police said. The driver was quoted by the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The city of Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, created a lucky charm for entrance exam takers featuring a fragment of a bridge that survived a near collapse. | KYODO

, , ,