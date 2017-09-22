Abe, Trump look to speed up arrangements for president’s November Japan visit

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed Thursday in New York to accelerate arrangements for Trump to make his first official visit to Japan before the end of the year.

Sources have said the governments are planning a visit in November.

“I have been holding several telephone meetings with President Trump at appropriate times, but by having him visit Japan, I want to make Japan-U.S. relations even more solid and deepen our bonds,” Abe told reporters after the meeting with Trump on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly.

Abe went to the United States for talks with Trump in February. He also held talks with the then president-elect in New York last November.

The Japanese leader said he and Trump also confirmed in their meeting “the unwavering U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan and the fact that Japan and the United States are with each other 100 percent,” Abe told reporters.

In light of the threat from North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile development, a key theme at the annual U.N. gathering, Abe said he and Trump affirmed that they will work together to call on the international community to strengthen pressure on the North, including through the stringent enforcement of U.N. sanctions.

The leaders also agreed to coordinate and cooperate with each other toward securing the release of both Japanese abductees and Americans in North Korean custody, Abe said.

Abe said Trump “sent a strong message to the world” in New York about the issue of the abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s.

Trump had mentioned in his general debate address on Tuesday the abduction of “sweet 13-year-old Japanese girl” Megumi Yokota, who has become symbolic of the abductees’ plight, as well as the death of U.S. student Otto Warmbier shortly after his release from North Korean custody in June.