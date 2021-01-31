Japan Olympic team member Mao Ichiyama won the Osaka Women’s Marathon in a record 2 hours, 21 minutes and 11 seconds on Sunday, finishing ahead of fellow Tokyo Olympian Honami Maeda.

Organizers moved this year’s race off public streets due to the coronavirus pandemic, rerouting it to 14-plus laps of a 2.8-kilometer circuit around Osaka’s Nagai Park, finishing inside Yanmar Stadium Nagai.

Ichiyama’s time was about two minutes shy of the Japanese women’s record of 2 hours, 19 minutes and 12 seconds run by 2004 Olympic champion Mizuki Noguchi at the September 2005 Berlin Marathon.