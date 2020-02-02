Liverpool moves 22 points clear

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 to move 22 points clear at the top of the English Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool stayed unbeaten after 25 games as it marches toward a first championship title in 30 years.

With its nearest rival Manchester City playing at Tottenham on Sunday, Juergen Klopp’s side turned the screw even further with second-half goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and then Salah.

Seven more wins will guarantee winning the league and Liverpool has now won 24 of its 25 matches, with nine clean sheets in 10 games in the process.

Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold all had shots blocked or saved but the biggest chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Virgil Van Dijk, whose first touch killed Salah’s cross before his backheeled shot was saved.

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy blocked and saved the follow-up from Roberto Firmino, although the Brazil international felt he should have had a penalty in the next phase of the attack when Shane Long appeared to pull him down almost on the goal line.

Referee Kevin Friend waved play on and VAR official Simon Hooper concurred. Liverpool went straight up the other end to take the lead through Oxlade-Chamberlain, who scored against his former club.

“The game would have been going in a different direction,” Klopp admitted.

“We had to change in the second half. That helped massively and when we are rolling it’s difficult to stop.”

Henderson doubled Liverpool’s lead with a smart finish on the hour mark.

Salah then produced two cool finishes in the final 20 minutes as Klopp’s men took their tally of points to a remarkable 100 from the last possible 102.

It was easy to see, however, why two-thirds of Saints’ points this season have come away from home as they pressed high and worked tirelessly to nullify Liverpool’s threat, both short and long, while waiting to pounce on any mistake.

They were presented with plenty of those in the first half, with Joe Gomez particularly slow in responding to threats and Firmino playing a 30-yard back pass to Danny Ings in the penalty area. The former Liverpool striker’s shot was blocked by the leg of his teammate Long.

Southampton was left to rue a number of opportunities in which it failed to properly test Alisson Becker, and teams visiting Anfield rarely get a second chance.

“It’s easy for me to use this game as a description for the situation here,” Klopp said.

“Just incredibly difficult opponents to play against. They’re not here to be part of any party. They want to hurt us, beat us.

“We have to throw everything we have on the pitch and, thankfully, the boys do that. That’s why we are where we are. But we don’t take that for granted, not for a second.”