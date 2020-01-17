Brandon Ingram explodes for 49 points to carry Pelicans past Jazz

The New Orleans Pelicans wildly celebrated Brandon Ingram’s off-balance jumper in the final seconds of regulation, believing it had won the game.

Turns out it didn’t.

Fans were angry with an unusual foul call that allowed Utah to force overtime with .2 seconds left, but the way the Pelicans responded sent them home happy.

Ingram scored five of his career-high 49 points in the extra period, and the Pelicans stopped the Jazz’s 10-game win streak with a 138-132 victory Thursday night.

“To come back after that, my teammates were still locked in and we wanted it more than the other team tonight,” said Ingram, who also had three assists in OT. “We stepped up in all areas and we were able to pull it out.”

Teammates playfully doused Ingram with water in the locker room after the latest of a slew of prolific performances this season.

“The first person that threw something, I told him he’s got to pay for my next hairdo,” a grinning Ingram said.

The 22-year-old Ingram has scored at least 30 points nine times this season — three times against Utah — and his 25.8 points per game leads the club that he joined this offseason when he was included in a trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“He’s come into his own. It’s Brandon Ingram time now,” said guard Lonzo Ball, who also was part of the Davis trade. “Since I’ve known him, he’s been a confident person. But this whole year, he’s been on a whole other level. Obviously, he’s our go-to guy on this team and we trust him.”

Bucks 128, Celtics 123

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists, and the NBA-leading Bucks earned their fifth straight victory.

It was Antetokounmpo’s 35th double-double of the season. Khris Middleton scored 23 points for the Bucks (37-6), and Donte DiVincenzo had 19.

Clippers 122, Magic 95

In Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, leading the Clippers to the win.

Leonard also had five rebounds and five assists in his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points. He was 12-for-20 from the field.

Suns 121, Knicks 98

In New York, Deandre Ayton had 26 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, powering Phoenix to the victory.

The Suns shot 51 percent (47-for-92) from the field and placed five players in double figures in their third win in four games. Devin Booker scored 29 points, and Ricky Rubio had 25 points and 13 assists.

Nuggets 134, Warriors 131 (OT)

In San Francisco, Malik Beasley made two free throws with 8.9 seconds left in overtime, and short-handed Denver handed the Warriors their 10th consecutive loss.

Will Barton had a season-high 31 points in the Nuggets’ fifth win in six games. Nikola Jokic added 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and Beasley finished with 27 points.