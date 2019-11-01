Canadiens beat Golden Knights on Max Domi's overtime goal

The Montreal Canadiens turned in an eerily similar performance to last season’s win in their game against the Golden Knights in Vegas.

Brendan Gallagher scored his seventh of the season with 1:58 left in regulation, Max Domi scored 27 seconds into overtime and the Canadiens beat Vegas 5-4 on Thursday night.

Last season, Montreal scored with 1:25 left in regulation — and prevailed in OT.

“The guys never gave up,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said. “We knew it was gonna be a tough game, the key was not to get frustrated, just to stick with it and I think we did a good job of that.”

Playing the second of a back-to-back after winning 4-1 in Arizona on Wednesday, Montreal fell behind 4-2. The Golden Knights seemed to seize momentum with a third-period surge behind goals by Cody Glass and Mark Stone.

But former Golden Knight Tomas Tatar, who came to Montreal as part of the trade that sent Max Pacioretty to Vegas, cut into the Golden Knights’ lead when he scored off a rebound on a shot by Joel Armia off the post.

“When you’re down by two goals and you’re looking at the clock, it’s a mental game,” Julien said. “But when you score a goal and you’re down by just one and you see that there’s some time left there’s no doubt (Tatar’s goal) gave us some momentum.”

Julien pulled goaltender Keith Kincaid with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, and it took just 21 seconds during a 6-on-5 sequence for Gallagher to take a perfect feed from Armia in the corner and beat Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury between the pads to tie the game at 4-4.

Domi then scored his fourth goal of the season when his shot trickled through the pads of Fleury for the winning goal.

Flames 6, Predators 5 (OT)

In Nashville, Matthew Tkachuk tied the game in the final minute of regulation and scored the winning goal with just over a second left in overtime on a nifty shot between his legs, leading Calgary to a win over the Predators.